A 17-year-old Victoria man was arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated robbery and evading arrest or detention after he allegedly tapped on the window of a vehicle in the Victoria Motel parking lot with a handgun and demanded money.
A female sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle started honking the horn in the parking lot, located at 709 East Rio Grande St., according to a news release from Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
(1) comment
Get a Job!!!!!
