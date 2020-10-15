A Victoria man was arrested Wednesday night following the shooting of a teenager at a home on Gayle Street, according to a statement by the Victoria Police Department.
The teen, Mitchell Faultry, 18, also of Victoria, was transported to a Victoria hospital and subsequently airlifted to an out-of-town hospital due to the severity of his injuries, according to the statement. Police did not say what town the hospital is in.
