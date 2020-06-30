Authorities have arrested a Victoria man on child pornography charges after a joint investigation by federal and local agencies.
Matthew Kasper, 23, was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals and Homeland Security Investigations officials as he left a home in the 400 block of Charleston Drive in Victoria, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Authorities made that arrest after obtaining a federal arrest warrant charging him with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.
