A jury sentenced a Victoria man to 99 years in prison Thursday night for the 2018 death of a Robstown woman.
The verdict comes almost three years after Adam Clayton Tucker, 47, recklessly caused the death of a passenger, Kelsey Renee Benedict, 23, after crashing his motorcycle on a rural Victoria County road.
A member of Tucker’s family who had aligned with the defense declined to comment on the sentencing.
Benedict was thrown from Tucker’s motorcycle after crashing on a rural Victoria County farm road in November 2018 — the same road he previously caused the death of a Cuero man in a crash more than 20 years before.
The jury issued the guilty verdict after about an hour of deliberation on Thursday after hearing testimony from peace officers and investigators involved in the case, medical professionals and family members over four days.
Prosecutors and Tucker’s defense attorneys called witnesses to the stand during the trial’s punishment phase, which included testimony from family members, a sheriff’s deputy tasked with transporting Tucker from the courthouse to the jail and Tucker’s current girlfriend.
Prosecutors called members of Tucker’s family to the stand, one of whom said Tucker acted violently toward her when she was seven months pregnant. The state argued Tucker could not be rehabilitated, recommending the jury issue a 99-year sentence.
Intoxicated manslaughter is an offense punishable by two-20 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code. However, previous criminal offenses by Tucker gave the jury discretion to issue a longer sentence range, five — 99 years.
The defense called Tucker’s current girlfriend to the stand. She testified that Tucker could be rehabilitated. Then, the defense called Tucker himself to testify. He said he was regretful for the death of Benedict. The defense asked the jury to issue a 10-year sentence.
The jury deliberated on sentencing for about an hour before issuing the 99-year sentence. The jury also could have assessed up to a $10,000 fine but chose not to.
Tucker could be eligible for parole in 24 years.
