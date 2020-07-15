Victoria police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that injured a man who also was injured in a shooting about a year earlier.
About 10:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Rosewood Drive where they found Dasan Nesmith, 19, with a gunshot wound, Lauren Meaux, department spokeswoman, said in a written statement.
