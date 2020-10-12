A 64-year-old Victoria man died Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash north of Victoria on US 87, law enforcement officials said.
Walter Frank Raab, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, about 1.5 miles north of Victoria city limits, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Raab was pronounced dead by John Miller, the justice of the peace for Precinct 4.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health and health care for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
