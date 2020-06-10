Bob White Road

An assault was reported in the 800 block of Bob White Road. A man said he was attacked by two people wielding a baseball bat and machete.

Victoria Count sheriff's officials are investigating a reported aggravated assault in which a man said he was attacked with a baseball bat and machete.

Troy Callaway, 56, of Victoria, told authorities that he had been assaulted by two men wielding the weapons at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Bob White Road in the community of Quail Creek.

Callaway was on his way to work that morning, a "typical" one, he said, when a vehicle carrying two men began brake checking him and driving erratically after he attempted to pass them.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate.

