Joe Geistman has always had a desire to work with his hands.
Three years ago, he turned that desire into his own custom furniture business, Nitro Wood Works.
Geistman, 39, worked for Formosa for four years before his health led to him leaving, Geistman said. He was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.
“It’s chronic, it's for life, but I’m managing it,” he said.
Despite his health issues, Geistman needed something to keep busy.
Both his grandfathers worked extensively with their hands, with one being a carpenter and the other an electrical engineer, he said. So he figured he would work with his hands and create with wood.
“It's just kind of that in a little boy's obsession with just nailing two pieces of wood together and making something or making a bow and arrow or sword,” Geistman said. “I guess it's kind of natural, just a love for making anything with your hands and doing it.”
At first, he started by making simple cornhole boards and selling them. But he quickly got bored and wanted to expand his horizons, he said.
So he looked up some YouTube videos on how to make cabinetry. His business has grown bit-by-bit ever since.
Now, he builds wood furniture ranging from coffee tables, floating shelves, dining room tables, entertainment centers and much more, he said.
The price of his work averages about $50 per hour of work, but that can vary depending on the material used and what is requested, Geistman said.
His health condition does limit him somewhat in terms of how quickly he can work and how fast his business has been able to grow, but he manages and turns out quality work, he said.
He has had several private and commercial customers, including doing custom work for STX Archery and Outdoors in Inez.
“He did all of our woodwork in our shop,” said Kyle Markum, STX Archery and Outdoors owner. “He puts a lot of effort into his work.”
Frequently, the furniture that Geistman worked on is praised by STX customers, Markum said.
“I wouldn’t hesitate to use him. He’s very easy to work with and I’m probably going to look at getting some things done for me personally,” he said. “I’d call him for any woodwork we have.”