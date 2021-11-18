Earlier this year, when a Texas Department Department of Transportation letter landed in his inbox with details about upcoming construction projects in front of his business, Mark Pflaum didn't hesitate to write back with his concerns.
"My first thought was all those black tire marks you see on the Navarro (Street) medians from people bumping them … it seems like those medians needed to be thinner," he said while closing up his Rio Grande Street shop, Numistrama Coin Shop, Wednesday afternoon. "I worry the roads here are so narrow that medians would be a disaster."
In 2021, in hopes of decreasing vehicle crashes and improving driver safety, the state transportation department began constructing medians and repaving projects on two major state highways, which they say are the locations of a large portion of crashes, in Victoria. While some residents have welcomed the changes, others, like Pflaum, worry their businesses along those highways could be negatively impacted.
Two median projects have been underway for Navarro Street and Houston Highway through Rio Grande Street, known to the transportation department as state highways Business 77-South and Business 59-T, respectively.
Construction of medians on Houston Highway began on Oct. 25 with a project completion date of December 2022. This project will repave Houston Highway and Rio Grande Street from its intersection with Loop 463 to where it crosses West Water Street in downtown Victoria, near the Guadalupe River.
A median will be installed from the state highway's intersection with the loop to where it intersects with Navarro Street, said Lucea'n Kuykendall-Herring, a state transportation department spokeswoman. Already complete is a median on Houston Highway between Laurent and Ben Wilson streets.
Citing concerns with the now-completed median on Navarro Street, Pflaum fears a median on his section of Rio Grande Street could hurt local businesses.
"For example, on Navarro (Street), you need to do a U-turn in most places to get to businesses on the opposing side. Most of the turn lanes also have no U-turn signs now, too, so you have to go to the next light," said Pflaum, who has owned and ran Numistrama Coin Shop since 2004. "Unfortunately, I think some people might just say 'Well, this isn't worth the wait. I am going to go somewhere else.'"
Many businesses owners, such as Isauvo Nambo, have heard many of the complaints lodged by residents about the medians. For years, he has owned and operated two restaurants on Navarro Street — Los Reyes Mexican Grill and Kings Grill & Bar. For his businesses, the medians have not made a sizeable impact, he said.
"Financially, no. I don't think there has been any change. I think the only change is you may have to do a U-turn somewhere that you didn't before," he said. "I understand that can be inconvenient … but I think it is worth it if (TxDOT) is doing it to increase safety."
Kuykendall-Herring said the median on Navarro Street is complete, though some pavement work — including milling, resurfacing and final striping — remains to be done. About 65% of the planned sidewalk work to improve the street's walkability was completed as of Wednesday. This project aims to upgrade sidewalks between Navarro Street's intersections with Airline Road and Loop 463.
Pflaum said a decrease in reported crashes due to the medians could change his opinion on the projects. Until then, he said he would remain skeptical.
According to state transportation data, his street has seen a significant amount of crashes compared to others in the city. From 2017 to 2020, there were 169 vehicle crashes within this project's limits on Houston Highway. Many of those crashes were caused by improper left turns at various locations on the stretch of road. Eight of those crashes were fatal or incapacitating crashes.
The majority of the state transportation department's recent projects have been on highways on the edges of city limits. The median project, while smaller than others like the overpass on Zac Lentz Parkway, is centered on reducing crashes within city limits. Since the construction is on state highways, the construction cost is entirely funded by the state.
"It is one of our best projects because of the improvements to safety. The medians and better illumination go a long way," she said. No other median installations are planned for the foreseeable future after these projects, she said.
Kuykendall-Herring said it is too early to measure whether the Navarro Street medians have had a impact on crash numbers since construction is still underway. However, she said previous studies by the department have shown significant decreases.
While the medians have been contentious for some, views on the repaving portion of the projects have been universally favorable. Navarro Street has been entirely repaved, and, as of Wednesday, large portions of Houston Highway and Rio Grande Street were going through the same process.
"It is a huge improvement," said Manuel Hernandez, the owner of Taqueria La Frontera, a Mexican restaurant on the newly-repaved Rio Grande Street. "The road was a bit rough looking before. It is a night-and-day difference."
