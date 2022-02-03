The eighth round of the Victoria County Spelling Bee came down to just two competitors out of a field of 24.
Taasneem Ishra stepped up to the microphone. Her only competition remaining, Cade Middle School seventh grader Karan Chand, had just misspelled “espousal.” If she spelled the next word correctly, Taasneem, an eighth grader at Howell Middle School, would send the bee into a final, single-word round with the opportunity to spell first.
Taasneem looked to the official word pronouncer, and the pronouncer issued her assigned word: “cornucopia.”
Taasneem spelled it correctly, but she wasn’t done there. She was then tasked with spelling one more word, “quiddity,” and if she got it correct, she would be declared the winner.
Calmly, Taasneem requested the word’s origin, definition and for the pronouncer to use it in a sentence. The pronouncer provided the information, and, with a steady, even voice, she recited the word’s spelling into the microphone.
She nailed it, and the audience erupted in applause.
“It feels amazing,” Taasneem said after winning. “This is like my fourth year, and I’ve lost every single time, so this is my first time winning.”
Taasneem outlasted 23 other talented spellers to win the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday morning. Each competitor in the spelling bee earned their placement in the county-wide competition by winning a competition at their individual schools. Taasneem and her co-champion Karan will go on to represent Victoria County in the regional spelling bee in March.
Both Taasneem and Karan are experienced veterans when it comes to spelling bees.
“It feels really good (to go to regionals) because this is my third try,” Karan said. “In fourth and fifth grade, I got third place twice.”
It’s not just experience that carried the pair of co-champions to this moment, either. Both said they put in the work by studying.
Although Taasneem said she procrastinated, her dedication toward studying is impressive.
“I pretty much studied four hours a day,” she said. “And on the weekends I would spend most of my time studying.”
Karan, meanwhile, was spotted still studying with his English teacher in the minutes leading up to the bee by organizer Susan Prukop, development director at Victoria College.
“I would practice with (my teacher) after school, and I also practiced with my dad,” Karan said.
Taasneem said she had seen “quiddity,” her winning word, during her study sessions.
When students are studying for spelling bees, they’re learning more than just how to spell the word, Prukop said.
“What helps a lot of times is when they’re learning these words, they’re looking up the definition and the word of origin, so sometimes using it in a sentence and hearing it that way kind of clarifies that word for them,” she said.
Taasneem said she enjoys the elation that comes from winning the spelling bee.
“Learning all those words, and then you win? It’s the best feeling,” she said.
Even if a speller isn’t declared the winner, they still win in a way just by simply learning and competing, Prukop said.
“You don’t really ‘lose,’” she said. “Look at all you’ve learned. Every one of these students here learned something. They’re going to remember these words, and when they take the SAT or something, these words are going to come in handy.”
As cochampions, Taasneem and Karan will compete once again at the Regional Spelling Bee. The Regional Spelling Bee will be held March 5 at 10 a.m. at the Region 3 Education Service Center.
