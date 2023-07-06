Across Texas, a master’s degree in counseling has long been a requirement for anyone hoping to serve as a public school counselor.
Now, for the Victoria Independent School District and others throughout the state, that requisite could disappear.
On June 18, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 763 into law, which will take effect on Sept. 1. The law allows schools to employ chaplains to serve as school counselors in Texas public schools. Chaplains may also serve in the position as volunteers.
The law says school boards have six months from the beginning of September to vote whether to adopt the policy.
Since its introduction, the bill has met criticism from Democratic lawmakers and groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, who generally make two arguments: chaplains are unqualified to treat most mental conditions; and the bill threatens the Constitution’s separation of church and state.
As for the concern regarding qualifications, Rev. Kirby Hlavaty of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Victoria, said the issue is complicated. Hlavaty said he believes it depends on the nature of the counseling a district needs.
“If you’re looking for someone to help students plot an academic plan … perhaps you could get someone that’s not a licensed counselor,” Hlavaty said. “If you target in the area of mental health, I think it is more crucial to have someone that is actually qualified and credentialed.”
In addition to serving as a minister at Our Lady of Victory, Hlavaty also is executive director of the Emmaus Counseling Center, which provides counseling from a Catholic perspective. All counselors working at Emmaus are licensed and hold a related master’s degree.
Hlavaty said the Constitution does not necessarily prohibit religious ministers to bring their faith onto a campus. In his view, a counselor bringing a religious perspective is fine as long as their faith is not actively promoted.
“Certainly, a chaplain of a particular faith would come to that job with a bias,” Hlavaty said. “That is bias is not excluded in our forum in the U.S. … but it would have to be recognized as a bias.”
State Rep. Geanie Morrison, R-Victoria, said in a statement to the Advocate she was “proud” to support the bill that allows schools to use chaplains to work in mental health roles.
Jim Graff, pastor at Faith Family Church in Victoria, said he sees the law as a positive and believes its text does not proselytize.
“I don’t think the bill was trying to push religion on anybody,” Graff said. “I think it just to makes chaplains available for people who sought that alternative. And I think that’s appropriate.”
Graff said many of the biblical principles that inform chaplains are the same principles that make good counselors. Still, he said he believes not all accreditation of those treating mental health issues — counselors or not — to be equal. Graff said he believes in some kind of certification for any chaplain whom VISD might employee if the policy is adopted.
The law does not require accreditation or qualification of any kind for the chaplains it allows to work in public schools.
The VISD school board has not yet set a date as to when they will vote on the new policy, but they are aware of the March deadline, said board President Mike Mercer. He said it’s possible a vote never takes place, as he’s seen reports of the bill being challenged on constitutional grounds.
If the policy does indeed make it to the board’s agenda, VISD Superintendent Quintin Shepherd hopes the body examines the issues carefully before voting on an outcome. The superintendent pointed to the current standards required of counselors and mentioned the highly demanding nature of their work in guiding children through issues that can include mental health.
“Putting somebody in a position where they’re serving kids in that capacity without training, that’s not something I would take lightly,” Shepherd said, adding that the idea of chaplains in schools is “not necessarily problematic.”
There is a vast shortage of public school counselors nationwide. The American School Counselor Association recommends one counselor for every 250 students as the maximum proportion of counselors to students. In 2022, the national average had a 1-per-392 ratio, according to Department of Education numbers. According to data supplied by VISD, the district’s current ratio is about 1-to-440 students.
Aware of the shortfall, Shepherd called the law’s potential to open up a pool of potential employees “appealing from that standpoint.” Still, he hopes the board carefully examines its implications before embracing it, like its possibility of making students uncomfortable who do not share the same views as a chaplain.
“That gives a perception of favoring one group over another, which goes against our country’s morals of how we operate,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd said he believes the policy to have support and opposition within members of the VISD community and knows it has received attention nationally, due to its possible implications. On June 26, the superintendent said he received an unprompted email from the ACLU, urging the district to not adopt this policy. The email, which he said other districts likely received, too, mostly focuses on the ACLU’s belief that the bill infringes upon religious freedom.
As VISD’s leader, Shepherd’s primary concern is a lack of qualification, an issue in which he described with an analogy.
Shepherd asked if a pilot was forced to land a plane early, and announces mechanical issues, but says a passenger who is a car mechanic has offered to inspect the engines, would you stay on that flight?
“A car mechanic and an aircraft mechanic may use many of the same tools and have similar training,” Shepherd said. “But would you trust a car mechanic (to fix) an aircraft? I’d be getting off that plane.”