While Victoria resident Brittany Zuniga, 21, is still early into adulthood, she works two jobs in education helping people in order to raise Rylynn Lopez, her infant 7-month-old daughter as a single mother.
However, Rylynn suffers from a condition known as plagiocephaly, which develops when an infant's soft skull becomes flattened in one area due to repeated pressure on one part of the head, and in order to get it treated, she needs to raise $2,000 and plans to do that with a plate sale at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, 5108 N. Navarro St., in Victoria.
Plagiocephaly is usually developed by babies sleeping regularly in one position with studies showing that 20-25% of babies who sleep on their backs developing some degree of the condition, according to Boston Children's Hospital.
The condition has become more common since the American Academy of Pediatrics advised parents to have their infants sleep on their backs to prevent sudden infant death syndrome, according to the hospital's website. The advice has greatly reduced the number babies lost due to SIDS because of it.
Zuniga is holding the plate sale because Medicaid insurance did not cover the helmet that Rylynn needs, and she barely gets by, working her two jobs as it is, she said.
"I had a huge breakdown here at work whenever I was told that Medicaid wasn't going to cover it because I freaked out," Zuniga said. "I have to pay $2,000. You know, either way, I have to make that happen because my daughter needs this."So far in her life, Zuniga has dedicated her life to helping others in her two jobs. One job is as a paraprofessional with the Victoria Independent School District 18-Plus Program, which provides life skills to special needs kids who have already graduated and the other is as an after-school counselor for the YMCA at Rowland Elementary School.
Every day, she gets up at 5:30 a.m. to get Rylynn ready take her to daycare and then work at the school district from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and than as an after-school counselor from 3-6 p.m. when she finally gets to go home and spend time with Rylynn, she said.
"I feel like I don't have enough time with my baby, so I try to spend as much time with her as I can while we're at home," Zuniga said. "She loves playing in her jumper, and she really likes hair. She pulls my hair a lot."
One toy Rylynn enjoys particularly is a unicorn toy that rattles, Zuniga said.
"She'll get fussy whenever her teeth start to mess with her, but other than that, she's a really happy baby," she said.
Zuniga and her daughter have bonded very closely over the last seven months, she said, so much so that Zuniga only really gets to shower and enjoy her me time after Rylynn goes to bed around 10 p.m. because she'll be fussy if away from her mom.
Rylynn most likely developed plagiocephaly from lying on her back as during a doctor visit when the doctor instructed Zuniga to try laying her daughter on her side.
"She preferred me to start laying her on her side, so I started to lay her on her side, but she she won't stay lying on her side. She prefers to lie on her back, so she would constantly flip to her back," Zuniga said.
Eventually, Rylynn's doctor would refer her to a doctor in San Antonio, who determined the helmet was necessary, she said.
The idea for the plate sale was her mother's idea, Zunga said. The plan is to sell chicken spaghetti plates at $10 a piece, along with baked goods sale for donations and $1 sodas.
She hopes the sale will be enough to cover the cost of the helmet, but if not, she said she'll have to figure out financially how to cover it with her family.
"Every little bit helps," she said.