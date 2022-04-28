Music filled the air of DeLeon Plaza on Thursday evening when the Victoria Symphony's "Downtown Rhythms" concert returned.
Though somewhat scaled back compared to previous iterations of the annual concert, Downtown Rhythms continues to give area musicians the chance to perform on the same bill as members of the Victoria Symphony. Michelle Hall, the symphony's executive director, said the symphony reaches out to ensembles a year in advance.
"You know, it gives an opportunity to not only display some talent from the orchestra, but other ensembles that have prepared to present to their community," said Hall. "We try to cover every level."
The evening of music kicked off with performances by the Vickers Elementary School Percussion Ensemble, a combined orchestra from Patti Welder and Cade middle schools, and the Cuero High School Jazz Band before the Victoria Symphony Brass Quintet took to the stage.
They symphony's own brass quintet showcased its range with a genre-hopping set that included jazz standards, a ballad, and a Dixie-inflected march before closing with "Sweet Caroline."
Musicians and dancers from Victoria high schools then took to the stage with performances by the Victoria Independent School District's Ballet Folklorico and the Victoria West High School Percussion Ensemble. The evening took on a more electric tenor when local band the Staudt Brothers launched into an hour-long set of folk-rock to cap off the night.
Despite a few gusts of wind, DeLeon Plaza provided the perfect venue for classical music veterans and newcomers alike to hear some good music.
"And we really just want to have an opportunity for people to experience the symphony in a relaxed environment," Hall said. "Because sometimes the concert hall can be a little intimidating."
The performance's accessibility is one of the things that makes Downtown Rhythms such a special event, said Lee Keeling, a sponsor of Downtown Rhythms since the event's inception 20 years ago.
"I think our idea all along, originally, was to make the symphony product approachable," Keeling said.
If the free public concert wasn't already accessible enough, further draws on Thursday included food trucks from Chick-fil-A, Mom's Tamales, Trevino's Concessions, Atwell's Elotes & SpudZz, Kona Ice of Victoria and cotton candy from Twirling Cheers.
The Victoria Symphony's last concert of the season will be on Saturday night at the Victoria Fine Arts Center and will feature a program celebrating opera's greatest hits.
