SCHROEDER — Margaret Ulmer, 75, welds two point-and-shoot cameras — one for video and another for photos — to capture every moment of her heartthrob's electric performance.
Taking the stage in a black cowboy hat, a half-buttoned-up leopard print shirt, tight leather pants and his famous cigarette-lighter belt buckle, Chase Brown performed at Schroeder Hall for the first time Wednesday night.
Ulmer, who has attended Brown's shows for the last decade, works hard to document the performance in its entirely, using both of the cameras simultaneously. Even still, she said it's hard to get it all.
"When he's on fire and jumping around it can be hard to keep up," she said during a break in the performance. "He's never lost that spark."
The Victoria native turned Las Vegas performer sang dozens of songs, including both parts of Sonny and Cher's "I Got You Babe," Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey," Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" and Elvis Presley's "An American Trilogy." At points, he played to the crowd from atop a step ladder while hanging from the rafters of the century-old dance hall, flaunting his chiseled abs and big smile.
Brown got his start at the Downtown Bar and Grill, where he performed every week from about 2007 to 2011, but his love for music and performance began even earlier when he'd accompany his mother to her own live performances in Victoria. He distinctly recalls his first time singing on stage – he was 14 years old and had begged his mother to let him join in for days prior.
"I remember we had like a test run where it was just her listening. She didn't want me to embarrass myself to everyone in this bar, but she didn't know I had been practicing because I wanted to do what she did so bad," Brown, now 37, said. "I sang a Brooks and Dunn song for her and I will never forget it. She just said 'OK, now go get dressed,' and then I played my first show with her. It's been up and up since then."
Brown left Victoria for Las Vegas after landing a residency in 2011, an opportunity he said he couldn't turn down. Since then, he has been performing in Sin City while making occasional trips to the Crossroads to play for his dedicated fans back home.
In his own words, the aim of Brown's performances has always been to "break people out of their shells" so they can "let their hair down." That sentiment was on full display Wednesday night as dozens of attendees danced, threw dollar bills on stage and sang along.
Kristie Pope, 47, of Cuero, has attended Brown's shows for years, even forming a personal connection with him. To her, Brown is a perfect example of what all performers should strive to be.
"He is just a humble and all-around good guy. He has no ego, on or off the stage," she said. "I think that is why he draws so many people in. He is only himself all of the time, no matter what."
For one of his longtime fans, Terri Beldin, Brown arranged a surprise visit during Wednesday night's performance. During his performance of "An American Trilogy" by Elvis Presley, he brought out her daughter, McKenzie Beldin, 23, a U.S. Navy servicewoman who had been stationed overseas since 2016.
The two had a tearful embrace on stage during the performance.
"Veterans are a big part of my performances, and I always try to give them a shout-out when I can," said Brown, who recounted a close cousin who died while serving in the U.S. Marines. "I am excited to be a part of their reunion after so long."
Brown said he is happy to be doing live performances again since the pandemic had canceled most of his events last year. To pay the bills, Brown began performing weekly on Facebook Live for his fans, many of whom kept him afloat at a time when performers and musicians struggled.
"I owe them everything. They are so supportive," he said. "I wouldn't be here without them. That is for sure."
To keep things interesting, Brown said he sought out eye-catching backdrops for the virtual jam sessions. One notable performance saw Brown performing in front of the famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign, a popular tourist attraction and staple for movies set in Vegas. Another saw him performing near the edge of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon National Park.
The most successful of the virtual performances saw him singing while taking a bubble bath, wearing only his trademark black cowboy hat and the bubbly suds.
"It was just funny because I didn't have to go very far for that one," he said with a laugh. "It was a ton of fun and it was all about making the best of a bad situation since everything was closed up because of COVID."
In a moment that went viral last year, Brown was live-streaming a performance while standing in the bed of a pickup truck as it drove down the Las Vegas Strip. In the middle of the chorus for Sublime's "Santeria," Las Vegas Metro police officers pulled over the vehicle and issued him a ticket for obstructing traffic, according to a video posted by Brown.
In a turn of events, the officer promised to let Brown out of the ticket on one condition: they sing a duet together.
"I thought, 'Of course,'" Brown said. "It didn't seem like a real thing at first, but it was."
In a moment captured on video, Brown and the officer pan out Toby Keith's "Should've Been a Cowboy" to the applause of onlookers.
For his manager, Denise Karpa, of Henderson, Nev., that moment was a prime example of why she loves working with the famous "singing cowboy of the Las Vegas Strip."
"He is as kind and fun-loving as he is spontaneous," she said, who drove to Schroeder Hall for his performance. She began working with him after seeing one of his performances in 2019. "I am a paralegal for my day job, but for him, I was a fan-turned-friend-turned-tour bum-turned manager. It has been a joy."
Brown said his fans are his motivation to keep on.
"I want everyone to leave my shows thinking they are my friend. Because they are. They are all my friends," Brown said.
