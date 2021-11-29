Chase Brown in Vegas

Brown has performed in venues all over Las Vegas, including Gilley’s at Treasure Island, Toby Keith’s at Harrah’s, Paris, Bally’s, Planet Hollywood, Cromwell and Westgate. Most recently, he was offered his own Friday night residency at Notoriety on Fremont Street.

The show, Chase Brown’s Vegas Country, opened Nov. 12 in the Chandelier Lounge. Brown's is the only weekly country show on Fremont Street and the only show with a dance floor. Las Vegas show information can be found at notorietylive.com.