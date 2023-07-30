The Victoria Northeast Junior League All-Stars have won every tournament they have been in this summer.

The team's journey together began in Falls City, where they earned a district championship. From Falls City the team headed to Sweeny where they captured the Section 4 title and earned themselves a spot in the state tournament. At the state tournament Victoria Northeast continued to do what it had done all summer, win, claiming the state championship in Lufkin.

"This team has resilience, they keep fighting," manager Art Alvarado said. "Winning sectionals and a state championship is historic for us, it's overwhelming to be recognized as state champions coming from Victoria"

The next challenge for Victoria Northeast is the regional championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico Aug. 4-8.

This run of success is something that internally the team believes has been a long time coming. Many of these players have been playing together since they were five and six years old.

"The boys are not worried about anything, they all get along together and they like the chemistry that they have," Alvarado said. "Everybody knows each, so they're clicking right now and having fun."

There is an excitement around the team to reach the regional championships. Getting to play baseball out of state with the chance at the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Michigan is something to get excited about.

"We're excited for this, just to make history," Victoria Northeast infielder Parker Baros said. "To get here with this team, the energy, we have everything we need to keep on going."

As much as they have done already, the common sentiment amongst Victoria Northeast players is that they're not done yet.

The goal is to make the Junior League World Series. Coming out of the district, sectional and state tournaments victorious gives them the confidence to do that in Albuquerque.

Resilience have been the calling card for Victoria Northeast. It took two wins over Lufkin, shutting them out 8-7 in the deciding game to advance to the regional tournament.

Victoria Northeast was forced to show that resilience in a loss to open the state tournament. The double elimination format meant that there was no margin for error the rest of the way. Four straight victories saw Victoria Northeast win the tournament, and that winning mentality is something that Alvarado believes can carry over from tournament to tournament.

"It definitely carries over, momentum is right behind the boys," Alvarado said. "They know what they can do, regardless of the opponent in front of us they're going to play baseball to the best of their ability."

The expectation for Victoria Northeast is to continue doing what they do. They intend to keep playing their best baseball and they have every intention to win in Albuquerque.

"Win the whole tournament, that's our expectation," Alvarado said.