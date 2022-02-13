The Victoria County Office of Emergency Management could get approval Monday to hire a contractor to update the county’s hazard mitigation action plan.
The Victoria County Commissioners Court is expected to consider the item during its 10 a.m. weekly meeting.
The current action plan was approved in January 2018 and will expire in March 2023, said emergency management coordinator Rick McBrayer.
“It takes about a year for us to have that plan developed and reviewed and then sent off to FEMA for their approval,” McBrayer said.
FEMA does not allow mitigation plans to be developed in-house, McBrayer said, instead requiring a contractor be onboard to develop the plan.
Mitigation plans are detailed documents that cover a wide range of hazards, McBrayer said.
“The plan actually incorporates any and all natural hazards and the mitigation measures taken so you lessen the likelihood of the impact of the disaster on you and your community,” he said.
The current mitigation plan is a 273-page document available on the Victoria County website. It covers hazards such as flood, hurricane, thunderstorm wind, drought, extreme heat, hail, winter storm, tornado, wildfire and more.
The emergency management office plans to hold a public meeting to discuss the rewrite of the Mitigation Action Plan, which they’ve done in the past, McBrayer said.
“It was very engaging,” he said. “We had probably about 40 community members come and sit with us and give us their ideas.”
