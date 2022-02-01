Joel Novosad, director of the Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau, discussed tourism in the city at Tuesday’s partnership meeting, organized by the Victoria Economic Development Corporation.
The bureau is working to make Victoria a destination in multiple areas, with sporting events being a major focus, Novosad said. He also discussed the bureau’s funding model at the meeting.
“We work to build our community in certain ways,” Novosad said.
One of the ways is through sports tourism. There are “a lot of events on the docket,” Novosad said.
Novosad cited January’s Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Winter Games as a recent success. The city will host those games again in 2023 and 2024.
From the swimming event at the Winter Games alone, 600 athletes competed, he said.
While some athletes at the Winter Games were from the Crossroads, the event brought visitors from places like Houston, San Antonio and as far away as Ohio.
In addition to the TAAF games, flag football and golf tournaments are planned in March. The city has been and will continue to host “niche” sports like cornhole, Novosad said.
Sports tourism isn’t the bureau’s only focus.
“We are music and film friendly, too,” Novosad said.
Film projects within Victoria have mostly been episodic television and true crime, he said. One high profile film project the city narrowly missed out on in recent years was an episode of Pierce Brosnan’s “The Son.”
Novosad also mentioned that the bureau provides payment to musical acts that perform at places like the Victoria Public Library.
“It’s always a paying gig for them, which has allowed a big variety of artists to play” at those musical events, he said.
The bureau is funded through a hotel occupancy tax, Novosad said.
All hotel and motel room stays are charged a 13% tax, with 6% going to the state and the remaining 7% to the city. The taxes that go to the city are used to fund the bureau.
In Victoria, there are 14 hotels and 13 motels with a little over 1,800 rooms, Novosad said.
Hotel occupancy in Victoria has improved in the past year, he said.
“For 2021 our occupancy rate was a little over 63%,” he said. “That was actually higher than 2019, so pre-pandemic levels which was a little over 62%.”
