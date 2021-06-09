Victoria city officials address residents at a town hall Wednesday evening. The city hosted the town hall to receive citizen input for a proposed project that would add sidewalks around Stroman Middle School and O'Connor Elementary School.
Only a half dozen residents came to meet with Victoria city staff and give their feedback on the proposed sidewalk project near O'Connor Elementary School and Stroman Middle School Wednesday evening.
The city is currently in the second phase of an application for a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation for the project. They hosted the town hall Wednesday evening in an effort to get input from residents before submitting the second half of the application on June 14.
