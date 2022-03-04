People are coming to church with difficult questions, said Pastor Kyle Howell.
"Why is there evil in the world if God is good?"
"How reliable is the Bible?"
"Was Jesus really a real person?"
And that's a good thing, he said.
Too often, hard questions like those, which come from Christians and nonbelievers alike, are swept under the rug, Howell said. That's one reason he decided to write "(re)Consider Jesus," a 171-page, 16-chapter Christian apologetics book. Christian apologetics is a branch of theology that attempts to understand Christianity through intellectual discourse.
"I tell people here all the time to bring your questions to church ... We should welcome questions. That's how we grow," said Howell, who pastors the small but growing Authentic Church in Victoria. Howell initially never planned to be a pastor. In college, he pursued partying and a career in college baseball. But it was also in college that he was saved and realized his calling to become a preacher.
"I was super shy, too. I was like what are you doing calling me to do this?" Howell said.
These days, it seems more and more people are being turned off to Jesus because of unanswered questions, Howell said. Many Christian leaders may avoid them. Others simply don't know the answer.
For those with unanswered questions, it's all too easy to lose interest in Christianity. Others who have fallen away may have gone through difficult experiences.
Howell spent a year researching and writing for his book. Although the questions contained are certainly hard, there are good answers to be found. The book also contains plenty of scripture to support its answers.
Howell's book, he said, aims to help readers who have fallen away come back to Jesus.
But he makes his case with an voice of understanding in an attempt to meet readers where they are in their spiritual journey. In the end, it's up to the reader to consider the evidence presented and make up their own minds.
"I know I can't prove this to you, though. I'm not going to try. I simply ask you to consider, or reconsider, if you have walked away, or stopped searching," Howell writes on the back of his book. "Use this as a springboard to jump off into more and deeper studies. Use this as a help guide for someone you know that is asking questions."
Nevertheless, he makes no concessions about his belief that Jesus was not only a real person but also who he said he was. That's why the message of "(re)Consider Jesus" is so important.
"I am convinced he lived, did what he said, and we can trust the words of the Bible. I believe the eyewitnesses who walked with Jesus and said he rose from the grave ... to me, there is more than sufficient evidence to hold their claims and writings as objective truth."
Spreading that truth is of the utmost importance, said Howell. After all, he said, it is literally a matter of eternal life and death.
"I definitely feel a sense of urgency ... If I don't tell people, I feel like I would be selfish. If I truly believe that, how horrible would I be to not share it?" Howell said. "It's a passion, and it's from God."
