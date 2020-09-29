Prayers for blessings, protection, peace and patience abounded Tuesday morning at Trinity Episcopal School in Victoria.

About 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, which is the feast day of St. Michael, the patron saint of first responders, the Rev. Michael Koehler, pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Rev. Stephen Carson, pastor of St. Francis Episcopal Church, dipped fern branches into round bowls of holy water. As first responders drove by the front of Trinity Episcopal Church, the pastors shook the branches over them and prayed.

Elena Anita Watts covers arts, culture and entertainment for the Victoria Advocate. 

