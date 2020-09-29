The Rev. Michael Koehler uses a branch to sprinkle holy water onto first responders passing in front of Trinity Episcopal Church. Tuesday was the feast day of St. Michael, the patron saint of first responders, and the church and school observed the holiday with a drive-by blessing of local first responders.
The Rev. Michael Koehler holds a bowl of holy water and fern branch to bless first responders Tuesday morning. The reverends said showing support to Victoria first responders is important in today's charged climate.
The Rev. Michael Koehler, left, and the Rev. Stephen Carson wait for a police vehicle to approach so they may bless it with holy water in observation of the feast day of St. Michael, the patron saint of first responders.
The Rev. Michael Koehler blesses first responders during a drive-by procession at Trinity Episcopal Church on Tuesday morning. Students also participated, and some held signs with well-wishing messages.
Prayers for blessings, protection, peace and patience abounded Tuesday morning at Trinity Episcopal School in Victoria.
About 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, which is the feast day of St. Michael, the patron saint of first responders, the Rev. Michael Koehler, pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Rev. Stephen Carson, pastor of St. Francis Episcopal Church, dipped fern branches into round bowls of holy water. As first responders drove by the front of Trinity Episcopal Church, the pastors shook the branches over them and prayed.
