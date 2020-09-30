Victoria police added a new motorcycle, on far right, to their fleet this month. The motorcycle was donated by Victoria 100 Club. Senior Police Officer Branden Allen, left, and Sgt. William Bernard sit astride their motorcycles at city hall in Victoria on Wednesday.
Victoria residents can expect to see a new addition to the police department’s fleet at traffic zones, crashes and funeral processions.
The Victoria 100 Club, a local organization that provides funds for local law enforcement agencies, raised the money to buy the department a 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide, the third motorcycle in VPD’s fleet.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
