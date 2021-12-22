The last day of November marked one year since Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. took the reins of the Victoria Police Department.
The police chief said he came into the position with 30-, 60-, and 90-day plans, which centered on engaging and building working relationships with the community, reassessing daily policies and procedures and addressing recruitment and retention shortfalls.
Those plans, he said, have been successful, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising violent crime figures and challenges with recruiting and retention. While addressing those issues, the police chief has made engaging with and educating the community a top priority, he said.
He said the policies implemented in the department were “already at a good foundational level,” earning recognition for the fourth time from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation in June.
“I found a great foundation,” “(Former Police Chief) J.J. Craig had done a great job, so that allowed me to start moving into other areas.”
Recruiting
The Victoria Police Department, like other mid- to small- departments, faces challenges with recruiting and retention of its employees, Arredondo said.
In the last year, the police chief said recruiting efforts have been expanded to include social media campaigns.
A new pay scale for first responders approved by the Victoria City Council on Jan. 1 was a great help with recruiting efforts, Arredondo said.
The police chief said the city is in the midst of a compensation study to look at more-tenured officers and address “compression” that led to some officers with more experience getting paid less than newer officers, Arredondo said.
He said the new pay scale greatly helped with recruiting, so much so that the police chief has turned his attention more to retention, he said.
“The new pay scale was big for us,” he said. “Now that we have a competitive rate, we can get people in the door. Then it is all about keeping them here … that is what we are looking at.”
Part of the solution, he said, has been a shift toward hiring locals in the Crossroads who “grew up in this community and care for it.”
The police chief has given several promotions in his first year, including the promotions of four detectives, two K9 officers, four sergeants and one lieutenant.
Diversity
Another priority of Arredondo’s was to increase diversity in the police department to make “the officers reflective of who they serve.”
He said the department “did not make much” progress on this initiative this year. However, improving diversity is still a priority, he said.
“It takes time. I knew going in (that) it would not be an overnight change,” he said.
He said the department’s diversity, too, plays a factor in recruiting efforts.
“I have told my staff that when we’re marketing our department, we need to make anyone feel like they can be in that picture. To do that, they need to be able to see someone that looks like them,” he said.
A study published in February in the magazine Science suggests diversity in law enforcement can indeed lead to improvements in how police treat people of color.
Echoing the study’s findings, Arredondo said a more diverse department could better serve the community.
“We are all better together,” he said.
Larry Green, a pastor at God’s Church of Restoration, is one of about a dozen chaplains for the police department.
Green, who is Black, said he was impressed with Arredondo when the topic of improving diversity at the department came up during their first lunch together last year.
“That is a big deal,” he said. “He has the vision, and he is working toward that vision.”
Crime
Year-to-date in November, Arredondo said violent crime was up. However, he declined to provide a percentage for that metric because his department “is still working to lower the number” through the end of the year.
He said he is meeting with command staff every day to address the issue.
“We aren’t where we want to be,” he said. “There is some work to be done, but we are working on it.”
During that same period, property crime was down 5.08% in Victoria, according to data provided by the department.
He, in part, credited that decrease to his community engagement unit’s educational posts to the department’s social media pages, which often provide residents with tips to avoid being a victim of theft.
Early next year, Arredondo and staff will prepare an annual report detailing crime rates and performance by the department to be presented to the Victoria City Council. Final annual figures for violent and property crime will be showcased then.
Community Engagement
To serve a community, the police chief said, you must be a part of it.
Leaders in the community, like Justin Urbano, president of the Southside Community Coalition, said the police chief has done just that and has “made his presence known.”
“He is there at almost every event or gathering. It means a lot,” Urbano said. “When he isn’t there, he will have someone from his community engagement unit there.”
In June, the department again began holding community meetings meant for certain parts of Victoria, a practice the department nixed in 2017.
“It was so good having that (Southside) meeting. I hope they keep those going,” said Trish Hastings, executive director of Christ’s Kitchen, a local soup kitchen. She said the police chief has made himself available “for anyone and anyone who may have a question.”
The police chief said another part of improving community engagement is posting more on the department’s social media pages, which he said already had a strong following when he arrived.
“There could be something funny sometimes, but I really wanted to get educational materials out there more,” he said. “It can go a long way.”
Arredondo said he is looking forward to the years to come.
“I am very thankful for the city council and the city manager for giving me this opportunity,” he said. “It has been a great honor, and we have a bright future.”
