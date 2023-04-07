Thedrick Andres, a Victoria police chief finalist, has 30 years of law enforcement experience, but in that career and while at the Arlington Police Department he was involved in an off-duty incident in which he shot and killed a man following a 2014 party.
The case around the shooting in which Andres shot and killed Juan May was ultimately dismissed by a grand jury as was a later civil suit. But the version of events that night between the May family and Andres differ as to what happened.
In the civil suit, a road rage incident was also noted, though no action was taken against Andres.
"Anybody's loss of life is important," Andres said. "In 31 years in law enforcement, the one thing you don't want is anybody's life being lost."
But on the night of June 21, 2014, Andres was out at a party with his wife celebrating a friend's birthday.
Some at the party, being celebrated on a party bus, were some people Andres didn't know, including May, 45, a four-year Marine Corps veteran, and his cousin Patrick May, Andres said.
Claims in failed lawsuit
In a civil lawsuit against Andres and the city of Arlington, the May family's account of the event that night was one of increasing tension between Andres and and the May cousins. Andres echoed similar tensions, but with different circumstances that ultimately led to his claim of self-defense.
In the May family's account of events, Andres, the May cousins and other party group members left a Duncanville Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen about 9:30 p.m. on the party bus.
According to the May family civil suit, the group traveled around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and concluded about midnight. En route to returning to Pappadeaux on the party bus, Patrick May suggested Andres dance on the stripper pole on the bus since he had been dancing all night, to which Andres took offense.
In response, according to the lawsuit, Andres retorted by asking why Patrick May wanted to see him dance since he already had a female partner with him, using a derogatory term to refer to the woman. He also used a homophobic and racial phrase to describe Patrick May.
In an attempt to lift the tension, Juan May danced on the pole to make those on the bus laugh, according to the lawsuit.
The party bus arrived a the seafood restaurant about 12:30 a.m., when the host thanked the party attendees and clean-up of the bus began, according to the lawsuit.
Andres, upset with Juan May after the dance, stood across from him while he was helping clean up the party bus instead of leaving.
According to the lawsuit, Juan May walked toward Andres after Patrick May whispered something in his ear.
“We aren’t going to do all this tonight,” Juan May said, to which Andres said something that led to Juan May hitting him. This escalated into a physical fight, according to the lawsuit.
Patrick May tried to intervene and was punched as well. He, too, began fighting Andres, according to the lawsuit.
The two May cousins later walked away, according to the lawsuit, and Andres made his way to his vehicle, where his wife was waiting. He opened the door with a remote, according to the lawsuit.
At this point, according to the lawsuit, a couple of people shouted Andres was going to get a gun, and Juan May re-engaged with Andres to prevent him from reaching a weapon.
Andres identified himself as a police officer and shot Juan May in the chest, according to the lawsuit. He died in the hospital from the gunshot wound on June 22, 2014, according to the lawsuit.
The civil suit was dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas in 2019. An internal-affairs investigation exonerated Andres and a grand jury issued a no-bill ruling in 2015, meaning they did not find probable cause for an arrest.
The other side
Andres disputes the May family's version of events, claiming he was defending himself.
During the party, Andres found out from a friend one of the May cousins planned to assault him, he told the Advocate. The motive for the planned assault was because they knew Andres was a former New Orleans police officer and blamed him for their arrest despite, though Andres said he was not involved.
As the party bus approached a stop, Andres and his wife planned to get off and leave, Andres said. Before exiting the bus, one of the May cousins hit him in the back of the head with a beer bottle.
"I was knocked to the ground and beat and kicked and stomped brutally. My wife watched me be knocked unconscious," he said. "I don't know what these guys were doing, but it was their intent to kill me."
People at the party screamed that Andres was a police officer and that the men who assaulted him would get arrested, Andres said.
"By the time that I awoke all I could hear my wife say, 'You're going to kill him,'" he said. "I got off the ground and took off running. I was screaming for my wife to get to the car."
When he made it to his wife's car, Juan May came to the vehicle yelling, "'I'm going to kill you,'" Andres said.
"He's hitting me in the head again, and at that time, sir, I was not going to lose consciousness," he said. "I put my hand up and pleaded for him to stop the assault, identifying myself as a police officer asking him to stop. Mr. May said, 'I'm going to take your gun and kill you with it. Everyone, 30 people at the party, heard what he said and when Mr. May went to grab my gun, I ended the threat."
Andres claims to have suffered a concussion, experienced blood clots in his eye, and was hospitalized.
"I think what's important is I was cleared by a Dallas grand jury," he said, noting he testified at a grand jury hearing. "That case was taken civilly, and in three different jurisdictions it was thrown out."
He was the victim of a "brutal" assault, but that side never came out, Andres said.
The insults that were claimed by the lawsuit never happened, he said.
"I never even spoke to the guy," Andres said.
Road rage?
As part of the dismissed civil suit against the city of Arlington and Andres, the May family noted another off-duty incident in Coppell described as a "road rage" case in which Andres called 911 and pulled a handgun after feeling threatened for his life, according to the lawsuit.
An erratic driver cut Andres off after dropping his kid off at school and he said he honked the horn in response. The erratic driver stopped, got out of the car and charged with his hand up with what Andres thought was an ax from a distance but turned out to be an ice scraper.
Andres said he didn't point his gun at the driver when he charged him, and led with his badge to identify himself as a police officer while reporting the incident to Coppell police.
While he could not comment on any of the candidates specifically, City Manager Jesús Garza noted the city is aware of the candidates' backgrounds.
"When I look at candidates, I look at the totality of their experience, the totality of their accomplishments and the totality of what they bring to the table," Garza said. "All of the candidates have their pros and cons, if you will, and from our standpoint, each of these candidates and the pros they bring to the table far outweigh the cons. … Ultimately, for us, it's about looking at the totality of the individual."