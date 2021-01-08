Victoria Police Department swears in 6 new officers

Six new officers were sworn into the Victoria Police Department Friday morning. shown, from left, are Zechariah Vela, Ryan Ramos, Mia Gallegos, Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo, James Swisher, Trenton Ballard and Tristan Smith.
Six new police officers were sworn into the Victoria Police Department Friday morning in front of family, friends and fellow police officer at the Victoria Community Center.
New officers include Zechariah Vela, Trenton Ballard, Tristan Smith, all of Victoria, and Ryan Ramos, of El Paso, Mia Gallegos, of Jacksonville, Fla. and Corpus Christi, and James Swisher, of Ben Bolt.
"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”
