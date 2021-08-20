Victoria police pulled over a car driven by Samuel Lane III, 42, after 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Ben Jordan Street after they observed the "vehicle making a wide right turn" at the intersection, according to a department news release.
Victoria police deployed two Tasers during a Thursday night traffic stop that resulted in an arrest.
Prior to the arrest, the officers asked Victoria resident Samuel Lane III, 42, to step out of the vehicle after they smelled an odor that led them to suspect marijuana was in the vehicle, according to a department news release.
