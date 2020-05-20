East Rio Grande Street

The 3100 block of East Rio Grande Street

 Contributed

Victoria police talked down an armed 21-year-old Victoria man experiencing a mental health crisis Tuesday night, ending the incident without violence.

At 8:46 p.m., Victoria police officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of East Rio Grande Street after a family member requested they perform a welfare check there, according to a department news release.

Police hostage/crisis negotiators were summoned to the scene with the SWAT team, which was called as a precaution, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, spokesman.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.