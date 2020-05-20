Victoria police talked down an armed 21-year-old Victoria man experiencing a mental health crisis Tuesday night, ending the incident without violence.
At 8:46 p.m., Victoria police officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of East Rio Grande Street after a family member requested they perform a welfare check there, according to a department news release.
Police hostage/crisis negotiators were summoned to the scene with the SWAT team, which was called as a precaution, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, spokesman.
