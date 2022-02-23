Victoria police arrested three juveniles Wednesday, charging them with murder in relation to a fatal weekend shooting, according to a police news release.
The announcement from police came days after Tinasha Upton, 40, of Victoria, was shot and killed while she was driving in Victoria on Saturday. Wednesday's arrests brings the total number of people charged in the woman's death to six.
On Saturday, police arrested Jacqueline Perez, 17, of Victoria, along with two other juveniles. Perez and the two juveniles were charged with murder.
Police said Upton was shot from another moving vehicle as it passed going the opposite direction. The shooting occurred in 1000 block of Lova Drive.
Police have not yet commented on why Upton was killed.
