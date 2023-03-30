Two key Victoria County political leaders are waiting to see exactly what a New York grand jury determined in the simmering case against former President Donald Trump.
Several media outlets, from Fox News and CNN to The New York Times and the Washington Post, have reported a New York City grand jury has indicted Trump over allegations of hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels just before Trump’s first — and successful — run for president.
Bill Pozzi, the Republican Party chairman in Victoria County, said he fears the indictment would lower the status of the United States to that of a “banana republic.”
“You know, what I hate to see, I’ve seen a lot of unstable governments in my life,” said Pozzi, who served in the Navy as a Seal, adding, “And so who wants to see America be another Nicaragua or El Salvador, or those type of countries where they’re a banana republic and as soon as somebody gets out of office, they’re indicted?
“Nobody wants to see that. I don’t want to see Joe Biden being indicted if he’s running for office. Once he’s out of office, and he’s not running for office, we can talk then.”
He sees something nefarious taking shape, with influence from America’s spy network.
“We got a guy that’s running for office. And he’s been indicted. You know what I see is, I see the CIA and the tactics they use and all those countries they influence, buying elections and being crooked. I see their hand in this to keep Trump out because they fear Trump because Trump is not an insider. Trump represents people like me, Joe Lunchpail, and against them and whatever they got going.”
Pozzi’s counterpart, Woodrow Wilson Wagner II, head of the county’s Democratic Party, said he’d like to know precisely what the charges are and how the grand jury came to its decision to file an indictment.
“The first thing that I’m anxious to see is what are the charges going to be,” Wagner said. “I want to know what the evidence is that substantiates this charge.”
Pozzi said he agreed with Wagner and likewise would like to know what the specific charge says. Thursday evening, sources confirmed to the media outlets that the grand jury had filed the indictment but did not disclose what it says.
Wagner’s big concern is the public response.
“The thing I have the most concern about is that President Trump has been urging his supporters to protest any indictment, any charges,” Wagner said. “The last time the president (Trump) encouraged his supporters to protest was Jan. 6, and that didn’t end well.
“President Trump portrays himself as a victim, that he’s the victim of a ‘witch hunt.’ That is what he did on Jan. 6 to protest a fair and free election.” As a result, he said, police were injured, some fatally, and protester Ashli Babbitt was killed.
“I would hope,” Wagner added, “that anybody who is a supporter of President Trump ... would not do what he is seeking. I am not seeing any evidence that President Trump is a victim.”
Rather, he said, “As Americans, we must demand standards of our elected officials, whether they be Democrats or Republicans. If President Trump did something wrong, he should be held accountable for that.”
Pozzi said he also hopes no violence results from the indictment.
“If we do the arms thing like El Salvador, then we really become a banana republic,” he said. “Nobody wants that. I want a peaceful resolution. Nobody wants to go to the mall and have their car blown up, you know?”
”We don’t want that. We want to peacefully talk this over, come to a understanding where nobody’s hurt or nobody’s damaged ... like they do in those banana republics.”
Pozzi said Wagner has a point about wanting to see what the grand jury’s indictment says.
“You know, maybe somehow we don’t know, which is a distinct possibility, that this could be something that’s not to do with Stormy Daniels,” he said. “You know, maybe I’m talking out of turn, until we do see what, what the indictment is ... I mean, I give that to Woodrow. I mean, he’s got a good point there.”
Pozzi said he favored Jim Jordan or Ted Cruz over Trump before news of the indictment.
“I’m not a big Trump fan, right,” he said. “You know, I am not a big admirer of the state of New York. I’m not a big admirer of billionaires. I’m not a big admirer of anybody who supports the Yankees. Right? And Trump is all three of those things, right? He’s got that gruff, you know, that gruff attitude.
“But now, if this in fact is true and he’s indicted, I’m gonna have to be a Trump supporter. I’m gonna have to go to the mat for him. Because I think it’s so unfair, that I feel the only way I can get any fairness out of it is be a supporter of his and be all in.”