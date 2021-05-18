Port talks Zinc Resources facility
Victoria Port officials again discussed a proposed $55 million-$60 million hazardous waste facility at a Tuesday meeting.

 By Mark Rosenberg | mrosenberg@vicad.com

Officials at the Port of Victoria are moving forward with plans to bring a hazardous waste facility to town after an independent environmental consultant found the facility is likely to comply with environmental regulations.

At a Tuesday afternoon meeting, Victoria County Navigation District commissioners took no formal action on the proposed Zinc Resources facility after going into executive session, but Executive Director Sean Stibich said they had reached a consensus to bring the $55 million-$60 million facility to the Port’s north industrial site, pending the issuance of a final permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the approval of a tax abatement by county officials.

Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32.

stringinator
David Stringfellow

Hi Mark, great and timely story on this new facility wanting to locate in the port! There are some elements of the story that haven't been documented so far but that need to be shared with the public. For one, there is no mention of mercury compounds being emitted from the facilities stacks. That isn't mention in the TCEQ air permit application and also was not discovered by the HDR consultants. If you'd like some more insight into some of this information please reach out to me. I'll send you a direct email with contact details.

