Victoria protesters have gathered in various locations in the past week to demand justice for George Floyd, who died while in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Demonstrators also have call out racism and promoted the Black Lives Matter movement.

Organizers hope a protest scheduled at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot will be the most concerted local effort so far. Protesters will march from the health center to DeTar Hosptial Navarro, according to the event’s Facebook page.

“We want to take this as an opportunity to speak for police reform,” Lisa Ruiz, one of the protest organizers, said Wednesday. “A lot of people don’t see the level of micro aggressions that happen daily.”

Morgan O'Hanlon is the business and agriculture reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or on Twitter @mcohanlon.

