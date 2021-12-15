Members of the Victoria Public Library advisory board voted to keep all 21 contested books during a specially called meeting Wednesday evening.
Only one board member, Crystal Thornton, objected to some of the books. She said she was basing her decisions on the number of times a book has been checked out, voting against books to be kept that have been out less than a third of the year.
In September, a group of 12 residents requested the library advisory board to review the 21 books after a request to the library director to have the books removed or moved to a designated area in the library was denied. Most of the 21 books belong in the children's or young adult's sections of the library, and all but one portray or discuss LGBTQ issues and relationships.
The group had originally submitted 43 formal citizen request forms for reevaluation of library material this summer, but only 21 books were mentioned in the appeals to the advisory board.
A public hearing was held in November, during which residents filled the meeting chambers to have their voices heard.
Comments during the meeting were mixed. Some expressed concerns that books, which they consider pornographic, could be easily found by children in the library. Others merely had objections to any books that portray LGBTQ relationships and people as normal.
But others thanked the library for maintaining and growing such a diverse collection of books and argued that having queer representation in a public library is important.
Ultimately, the advisory board made no decision during that meeting, saying they needed more time to review the material and deliberate on a possible solution.
