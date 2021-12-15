Members of the Victoria Public Library advisory board voted to uphold the library director's decision to keep all 21 contested books in the library collection, during a specially called meeting Wednesday evening.
"As a group of volunteers, as a board, as members of the community, I think we have been trusted to make the right decision, and I think we did that," said Tony Vasquez, chair of the advisory board, in an interview after the meeting.
Board member Crystal Thornton voted against keeping 18 of the contested books. She was the only board member to vote against upholding the director's recommendation. At the beginning of the deliberation, Thornton said she would make her decision by considering the library as a business and the customers as a whole.
"If it's not being used more than a third of the year, then in the face of opposition from our customer base as a whole, I do not necessarily feel it will strongly be felt if the book is removed," said Thornton.
She had requested information for how many times each book had been checked out since October 2020, which is the oldest data available after the library switched to a new tracking system last year. "Jacob's Room to Choose," "My Two Dads" and "My Two Moms" were the only books she voted to have remain in the library. All three of them are located in the juvenile section.
"While that's good information to consider, I don't consider it to be part of the removal of the book based on (the fact) the book wasn't asked to be removed for those purposes," said board member Robin Knipling. "So I did not take that into consideration."
Instead, she said, she took into consideration the legal definition of obscenity and precedent set by court cases, specifically a case in Wichita Falls that found that "authorizing the forced removal of children's books to the adult section of the library" unconstitutional under the First and Fourteenth amendments.
A group of Victoria residents had originally submitted 43 formal citizen request forms for reevaluation of library material this summer. The library director denied the requests to remove the material or move them to a designated area in the library. Twelve residents then appealed the decision for 21 books, requiring the advisory board to make the final decision.
Most of the 21 books belong in the juvenile or young adult sections of the library, and all but one portray or discuss LGBTQ issues and relationships.
A public hearing was held earlier in November, during which dozens of residents voiced their opinions. Public comment was again allowed during Wednesday's meeting, and residents spoke to board members for over an hour at the beginning of the meeting.
The residents who spoke against the books often mentioned concerns about the safety of the community's children and a fear that pornographic material could be found in the juvenile or young adult sections of the library.
"How did we allow books to be put in our children section of the library that have sexual content and pictures that should be prohibited?" said Bonnie Cantrell, one of the 12 residents who appealed the library director's decision. "The 21 books is just a tiny little bit that we were able to review. But there are many, many more books...that we haven't even approached. The entire section needs to be looked at."
Two books of concern, in particular, were mentioned by a few residents — "Let's Talk About It," a sex education book for teens in the form of a graphic novel, and "Flayed Corpse and Other Stories," an anthology of short story horror comics. Neither of those books were on the list of 21 contested books.
Others spoke in favor of keeping the books, arguing that representation is important for queer youth.
Nat Clark, a Victoria resident who is nonbinary, said that while they grew up in Victoria, they didn't want to stay here and left for college because "for some reason, subconsciously, I felt like I wasn't safe here."
"I am just a person who loves humans. Why can't I see that in a children's book? Why couldn't I see that when I was younger? Why wasn't that there? Because people didn't want it to be there," they said.
Clark said they hadn't been sure of what decision to expect from the board before tonight but was glad the board made the decision to keep the books.
"It gives me a sense of peace knowing that kids, who aren't necessarily mainstream to Victoria standards, or the conservative standard of mainstream, will be able to see themselves in a book," said Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.