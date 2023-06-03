With children out of school for summer vacation, families descended onto the Victoria Public Library Saturday for the kick-off of its summer reading program.
While a common perception of a library is often that of a quiet space with an occasional squeaky chair breaking the silence, the Victoria Public Library was full of energy for the kick-off celebration.
Children were wide-eyed with excitement as they rushed in to hear music performed, played with Legos and begin their reading adventures for the summer.
Among them was Xena Caballero, 7, of Victoria, who, the moment she came into the library, went up to listen to local musician Joe Fox, who was performing near the library entrance,
"She was excited and just went straight to the music," Xena's mom Julie Caballero, 30, said.
Xena darted around to all the booths, meeting the many community organizations with a bright smile while learning each step of the way.
This is Xena's first summer reading program, where to be entered for a raffle prize, she will have to read 50 picture books or spend 12.5 hours reading. Children can also get extra entries by doing various activities such as no screen day, going to a museum or doing a random act of kindness that make their summer more rounded for extra entry into the raffle.
Each opportunity to read offering to take the Riverside Academy student's imagination to places of warrior princesses fighting to save the day, glass elevators escaping orbit from a chocolate factory, or a principal hypnotized by his students into becoming a superhero in his underwear and even more vivid worlds.
"(The library) has a lot going on, and we don't have anything planned this summer," Caballero said. "I want her to be better at reading. She's good at it, but there is nothing wrong with encouraging your children to learn and grow."
Caballero hopes the summer reading program helps prepare Xena, her only child, for the next grade and that she will be above her grade’s reading level when the new year starts.
"I'm really strict when it comes to her learning and I just want her to be the best that she can be," she said.
The event as a whole was a great success between the families that came out and the community partners that supported the event, Library Programs Manager Brianna Valenzuela said.
"There is something to do all summer," Valenzuela said. "You always hear people say there is nothing to do in Victoria well, you have about 25 community partners showing what events they offer."
The reading logs for adults and children emphasize activities to encourage them to get out in to the community, she said.
The raffle will be held at the end of the summer, with the deadline for reading logs to be turned in on July 29, Valenzuela said.
"We love seeing everyone get excited for summer," she said. "The library has turned into more of a community place than just a place for books."