Heading to the Victoria Public Library for the beloved Story Time Live! program has been a staple in Haidyn Tomas and Kalissa Gonzalez’s routine for years.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Victoria resident Gonzalez and 2-and-a-half-year-old Haidyn, who she nannies, have kept busy taking walks, playing outside and doing crafts. Still, Gonzalez was afraid it would be a challenging transition for Haidyn when the library closed.

“We’ve been going to Story Time Live! at the library since she was 6 months old,” Gonzalez said. “Once this all hit, I thought, ‘How do I break it to her that we don’t have this event to go to?’”

Morgan Theophil covers local government for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6511, mtheophil@vicad.com or on Twitter

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.