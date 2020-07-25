Wharton County courthouse

Workers at the Wharton County Courthouse

The City of Victoria reported two cases of COVID-19 among city employees Saturday afternoon, according to a city news release.

As of Saturday, a total of 29 city employees tested positive for COVID-19 and 21 have recovered. The two newest cases are employees of the Victoria Police Department. All employees with active cases are currently self-isolating. No other information about the individual cases was released.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 380 271 3
Goliad 84 48 1
DeWitt 501 258 14
Jackson 196 147 1
Lavaca 550 447 1
Matagorda 532 248 11
Refugio 123 49 0
Victoria 2,930 1,591 32
Wharton 498 231 1
9-County total 5,794 3,290 64
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.