The City of Victoria reported two cases of COVID-19 among city employees Saturday afternoon, according to a city news release.
As of Saturday, a total of 29 city employees tested positive for COVID-19 and 21 have recovered. The two newest cases are employees of the Victoria Police Department. All employees with active cases are currently self-isolating. No other information about the individual cases was released.
