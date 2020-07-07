Victoria resident Samantha Bell wanted to do what she could to help her community.
Bell, 38, decided to use her Saturday birthday as a platform to donate jars of peanut butter to the Calhoun County Community Ministries. She spent the last month collecting peanut butter from her friends, family and Port Lavaca Rotary Club.
“Peanut butter sounded like the best thing to focus on because it is so calorically dense and so versatile,” she said. “I love the stuff.”
