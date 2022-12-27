For about half a decade, Victoria resident Cougar Wolf, 60, wanted to establish a support group for members of the LGBTQ community in the Crossroads.

After helping out with the Viva Texas Film Festival in September, he was inspired to launch the group, called Transnation, after seeing a lack of LGBTQ representation among all the films presented at the festival.

His aim is to make the group a resource for those struggling with their identity and make a documentary film about what it is like being transgender in Victoria.

Over the past few years, the LGBTQ community has been subject to political talking points, particularly those in the trans community.

Across the country, there have been protests of drag shows and LGBTQ events, and in November a gunman shot up Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where five people were killed and 25 injured.

Locally, the Victoria Public Library has been under fire for its book selections and debates over children's access to books with LGBTQ elements. Both the city council and county commissioners have replaced members of the library advisory board with members who have voiced opposition to any inclusion of LGBTQ books on any shelves.

With Transnation, Wolf not only hopes to provide a space to his fellow transgender community members and allies, but also to serve as a source of information for any misconceptions the community has about those who have transitioned or plan to do so and to help anyone struggling with their identity.

"I live in South Texas. I live in conservative South Texas. So we can have all the romance novels in the library that we want, we can have the Game of Thrones, we can have books about Vietnam, or World War I or the Civil War and all the blood and the gore and all of that, and the romance in these old romance novels, but we can't have anything that helps transgender children or even adults, gender fluid adults, feel normal, learn something about other people like them. So that they know they're not the only ones who feel this weirdness," Wolf said.

Wolf grew up as a self-described Tomboy, playing flag football with guys, being drawn to more masculine activities and never felt right with what went along with being a girl, he said.

Before Wolf knew that being transgender was a thing, he would go on to get married, have three kids and raise them before finding his current partner, Catt Wolf, 15 years ago. She introduced the idea to him and it felt right, Cougar Wolf said. His children and grandchildren supported him in his identity.

Cougar Wolf never struggled mentally with his identity like others, he said, besides wishing for the blue fairy from Pinocchio to be real and make him a real boy. But if he can help other adults and children who struggle with their identity, it would be greatly rewarding.

In its first five months, the group has mostly held monthly meetings at El Paso Tacos and Tequila in downtown Victoria. It also participated in Small Business Saturday in DeLeon Plaza in November and in Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The downtown meetings are warm and inviting, as allies and those who are transgender interact with one another like old friends over dinner.

One member of the group, Victoria resident Jack Smallwood, 18, said it has already made a positive impact on him.

When Smallwood came out as transgender, his parents weren't supportive and he had to leave their home, Smallwood said. Finding a group like Transnation to support his identity has made such a difficult separation easier.

"I think especially for Victoria, it's important that we have some kind of resource we'd already discussed there, not really being much for the youth, you know, any age here in Victoria," Catt Wolf said. "Anyone who is struggling with their identity at all, this is a really safe place for them to come to, and talk to, and kind of figure out, you know, what do they want, and we're here to support them."

Cougar Wolf said he hopes the group will become more visible in the community and events as it grows, as he feels the only way people will come to accept people who are transgender is by seeing them as active members of the community like everyone else.

"If we stay hidden, that way no one will ever see that it's okay to just be you in public," he said. "We have to do that. We have to be the example that they see. There's some 10-year-old trans youths in this town that needs to see it's okay to be you."