More than 200 volunteers gave up their usual Saturday activities to help clean up parts of Victoria in the Keep Victoria Beautiful belated Earth Day event.
Volunteers cleaned various locations around the city, including Riverside Park, North Navarro Street, Port Lavaca Highway and the Zac Lentz Parkway.
Families, children and many other volunteers lined up across the city armed with safety vests, trash grippers and pins waiting for their marching orders.
At one of the gathering spots, in the Target store parking lot, 7608 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, people gathered before spreading out to clean the section of the loop from Main Street to Salem Road.
One of the eight groups of volunteers cleaned the loop from the Navarro underpass to the John Stockbauer Drive.
In that group were the Torres family, of Victoria, including twins Roman and Ricardo Torres, 10, Gabby Torres, 11, Delores Torres, 53, and Richard Torres, 58.
The twins worked quickly along the side of the road picking up trash and putting it in whoever’s bag that was the closest to them.
The family came out to volunteer with the intent of “keeping Victoria beautiful,” and “keeping the area from looking like a wasteland,” the twins said.
The event was great family time, especially as the boys always make a point of recycling everything they can in their house, Delores Torres said.
For the twins helping out is a way of ensuring that harmful trash that could prevent plants from growing or harm animals either on land or in the sea is disposed of properly, they said.
The twins hoped the event helps teach people not to litter and that people remember the mantra of “reuse, reduce and recycle,” to keep the environment healthy.
With climate change and other environmental issues it can seem like an overwhelming task to tackle, but everyone doing their part does make a difference, said Christy Youker, Keep Victoria Beautiful executive director.
“What you can do is get up on a morning like this and pick up trash in your own community and that just feels like you did something,” Youker said. “If we all just do that piece it helps our local environment.”
Youker hopes the clean-up makes people realize that cleaning up isn’t just about Earth Day, but it is something that everyone has to work at everyday, she said.
“I hope that people don’t walk by a piece of trash without thinking twice about it,” Youker said. “That they pick it up and they are more conscious about caring about our natural environment.”
If people want to do their own clean-up in their neighborhood, she encourages them to reach out to Keep Victoria Beautiful as the organization which will help by providing supplies and aid in picking up trash.
