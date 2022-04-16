Many families went out of town to celebrate Easter with their families, but some stayed locally and decided to spend time at the Highway 87 Trade Days market Saturday at Son Valley Ranch’s Legacy Hall.
The Victoria County market is held the third Saturday of every month and although the indoor market was rather sleepy Easter weekend, for those who attended and the vendors there, the intimate event is a joy every month.
Highway 87 Trade Days market has been happening every month since 2017, with the exception of times that it had to be cancelled due to forced shutdowns from the pandemic, hurricanes or winter storms, said Andrea Koenning, market organizer. It is a free event to the public that includes not only vendors but also food for sale, putt-putt and a playground.
As people entered Legacy Hall Saturday, they were greeted with Western building facades and the sounds of musician Johnny Knight, 65, performing country music with his guitar and voice. Families, seniors and couples perused the small, sleepy market, which included all kinds of wares, such as quilts, homemade pickles, T-shirts, decorative crosses, oil warmers, carved wooden pens and much more.
The market is designed to support Son Valley Ranch, a nonprofit, with funds from the vendors going to the ranch, Koenning said.
“It’s a great way to support small businesses and nonprofits,” she said.
Son Valley Ranch’s Legacy Hall used to be an old dance hall where Koenning and her friends used to go dancing, she said. In addition, there was an Olympic-sized swimming pool at the ranch where she would swim as part of a swim team and teach others to swim as a swim coach.
“It’s kind of nostalgic coming here and seeing all the changes that have been made,” she said. “We just love the ambiance in here, and people love coming out here.”
It’s a small market, but they’ve seen in uptick in their numbers since the pandemic has become less of a mitigating factor to shoppers, she said.
Victoria resident Krista Wilkerson, 42, enjoyed the event for the first time Saturday.
She came out as a way of enjoying the Easter weekend with her family and to support local businesses.
Her group, which included Karson Wilkerson, 10, and Midland resident Shelley Graham, 60, bought a wood pen from Grosvenor Van Dusen, owner of Van’s Wood Turned Writing Instruments.
Van Dusen goes to several markets, but to him, the the Highway 87 Trade Days market is on of his favorites.
“It’s not the most popular show, but it’s perhaps the best show I do,” Van Dusen said.
This is because the smaller market allows him to give great respect to the customers’ time and explain how he makes his wood pens. he said.
“I’ve been coming here for about three years,” Van Dusen said. “They’ve got good people running it.”
