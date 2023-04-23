Driving around Victoria can be like taking a trip back in time, with many houses reflecting the area's rich history, not just through their architecture but through those who lived there as well.
On Saturday, five of the dozens of historical homes and business were opened to the community through Victoria Preservation Inc.'s 33rd Historic Homes Tour. It was a way to teach others about the past one door at a time.
Among the five spots were the Mitchell School, which is undergoing renovations to become an artisan market; the E.L. Jecker and C.J. Fossatti houses, which still operate as personal residents; the Pela House, which now serves as a photo studio for Captured Moments by Christine; and the Hiller House, which is owned by the city of Victoria.
Each property has a distinct history. The Mitchell School survived multiple fires over the years. The Jecker House survived hurricanes. The Hiller House was part of the property that later became Riverside Park. The Fossatti House was home to the eldest son of Frank Napoleon Fossati, who established Fossati's Delicatessen, the oldest deli in Texas. And the Pela House was home to Silvain and Elizabeth Pela and their children.
"(The tour) is our way of keeping those stories alive … and inviting the community to come out and see," said Jeff Wright, Victoria Preservation Inc. executive director.
Among the tour groups wondering about the homes on Saturday were the descendants of their namesakes.
One, Victoria resident Jane Jecker-Simicek, 75, grew up playing with her cousins at the Jecker House when her great-grandmother owned it.
She visited the house the last time it was part of the historic homes tour, but all these years later she still finds new things about the place she never experienced before, Jecker-Simicek said.
"I was on the tour (last time) with my children touring, and they were talking about the little bathroom (downstairs) and the low ceilings, and they said all the Jecker folk were little and small … and my kids laughed," she said. "We were here for most holidays (when I was younger)."
This visit was the first time she got to see the upstairs portion of the house in years, and it was a joy to see, Jecker-Simicek said. As a child, she hardly paid attention to the details of the house, but now she's amazed at how the home has changed.
Overall the tour made her feel closer to her family, and she found it educational for the community, she said.
"It makes me understand that side of the family a bit more," Jecker-Simicek said.
For the average visitor, the tour was a rare window into history.
Robert and Brenda Serrata of Victoria visited each home along the tour. They enjoyed each as they discussed the architecture and design with tour guides.
"I was born and raised in Victoria and I've seen these houses all my life," Robert Serrata said.
When he was younger, he used to hang out downtown selling newspapers and shining shoes, he said.
Seeing the architecture and understanding the people's history there was a delight for both.
The event is one the biggest fundraisers of the year for Victoria Preservation Inc., said Katie Behrends, a preservation group board member.
It allows the group to fund education events about the history of Victoria, provide grants for preservation and more, Behrends said.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.