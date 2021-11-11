Victorians young and old lined the streets of downtown to honor local veterans in a parade featuring volunteer organizations, high school bands, color guards, beauty pageant winners and classic cars.
After last year’s Veterans Day parade was canceled due to the pandemic, both Main and Bridge streets were lined with hundreds of community members on Thursday morning, many of whom waved American flags and carried signs thanking veterans for their service.
The local Disabled American Veterans chapter’s float carried Victorians spanning the generations. Mike Pfeil, the chapter’s commander, said he was proud to see the large turnout of both veterans and civilians.
In particular, Pfeil said, he is touched when children take the time to honor veterans in their community, as many of them did on Thursday.
“It feels really good when I see a little child come up to me and tap me on the back. I turn around, and they say, ‘I want to thank you for your service, sir,’” Pfeil said, breaking into a salute. “It just kind of grabs my heart.”
Also aboard the Disabled American Veterans’ float was Kallie Krieger, 12, commander of the organization’s junior auxiliary. Krieger’s great-grandfather, grandfather and uncle are all veterans.
The junior auxiliary helps run the organization’s fundraisers for veterans in need as well as events like Trunk or Treat, and even writes cards to veterans in the hospital or during the holidays, Krieger said, speaking over the din of the Howell Middle School band, which was warming up for the parade.
“I like just helping them — and whenever you hear their stories,” she said. “They served for us.”
The parade lasted nearly an hour as it looped down Main Street and back up Bridge Street, past the Victoria County Courthouse. Gary Moses served as the event’s emcee, calling out the names of each float, motorcycle or band as it passed De Leon Plaza.
The parade was followed by a ceremony in front of the courthouse featuring an invocation and benediction from Deacon Eddie Huse of Holy Family Catholic Church; a keynote speech from Victoria County veterans service officer Lee Bowman, who was deployed to Iraq three times as a Navy Corpsman; and a placing of commemorative wreaths from more than a dozen local veterans and civic organizations.
Bowman shared the history of Veterans Day, which originated as Armistice Day in 1919, on the first anniversary of the conclusion of World War I. He also shared the work done by the Victoria County Veterans Service Office to help veterans, surviving spouses, friends and family.
A stirring performance of “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless the U.S.A.” and “God Bless America” by vocalist and keyboard player Mark Zepeda drew cheers from the crowd and moved several people to tears.
Pfeil said it is important for veterans to lean on each other.
“We all have to help each other,” he said. “Only a veteran knows what a veteran’s done — what we’ve been through.”
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
