On a windy Saturday afternoon, about 40 people came out to DeLeon Plaza to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine as it continues to fight off a Russian invasion.
People in attendance came with signs, yellow-and-blue balloons and Ukrainian flags to demonstrate their support as they took a picture to post to WorldforUkraine.net to show their support on a map of the world with other demonstrators.
There are at least eight Ukrainian women in Victoria, and they decided to get together to make a picture to show their support for their homeland, said Oksana Greco, 51, of Victoria. The photo will join communities like the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and College Station.
Greco is a teacher at Crossroads Christian School and wanted to show her support at the school with her students, but due to school policy she could not, she said.
So she held the event today where the entire community could show their support for Ukraine in this time of crisis, Greco said.
It's been hard for those who live here in Victoria who have family members in Ukraine as it's difficult to communicate with them as they spend their nights in bomb shelters and go through shelling, she said.
At the event, she encouraged the U.S. government to cut off all commercial business with Russia, including with any banks still working with Russia and for any pensions to divest their ties to the country, so that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not receive any more money to fund his war, she said.
She also encouraged those who wish to support Ukraine to find a way to donate directly to those in the Ukraine. While several Ukrainian residents have found their way out of the country, there are still some there who need support that most charities and nonprofits can't get to logistically.
"People need help there," she said.
Currently, many Ukrainians still in the country struggle even with basic needs, such as access to food and water, she said.
Those who wish to support those in the Ukraine should donate to the National Bank of Ukraine's humanitarian relief fund, Razom to help get medical supplies to Ukraine, and the Come Back Alive foundation for military aid.
"Like many people, I'm frustrated," said Terry McLendon, a Victoria resident and Texas Tech University professor emeritus who was in attendance. "There's little we can do other than send money to charities."
The U.S. has gone into several wars in other countries for lesser reasons, and this country should be doing everything it can to support Ukraine, which has people dying to have their country stay free, and right now what the Biden administration is doing isn't enough, McLendon said.
"We should be standing shoulder to shoulder with them," McLendon said.
