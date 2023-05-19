The Victoria school board said goodbye to two long-serving members and welcomed two new trustees during its regular monthly meeting Thursday evening.
Community members and the trustees thanked both outgoing trustees, Bret Baldwin and Tami Keeling, and hoped the new trustees, B.J. Nelson and Rick Jones, could help improve the district as they were sworn in.
During public testimony, community members thanked the outgoing trustees for their service but stated it was time for a different direction.
Dale Zuck, a school district resident, expressed appreciation for both Keeling and Baldwin, but said it was time for a change.
While they were being replaced Thursday with the swearing-in of Nelson and Jones, Zuck hoped one of the outgoing trustees would represent the district's interest as part of the Victoria Central Appraisal District's board with the recent resignation of Chairman Lou Svetlik.
Naomi Flonnery, another district resident, said the district's leadership from the superintendent to the board of trustees over recent years had given her confidence in the district. She hoped that would continue with the two new trustees.
"Tami, you may be gone, but you're not forgotten," Flonnery said. "As for the incoming trustees, I'm gonna keep my eye on you."
Mike Mercer, district board president and District 7 trustee, thanked Keeling and Baldwin for their service during their time on the board.
Baldwin thanked the board and the community for getting to serve them.
"If someone would have told me 36 years ago that one day at my graduation that you'll be sitting on the school board, I would have gone, 'What is a school board,'" he said. "It has been a pleasure to serve, and I thank you for the opportunity."
Baldwin wished Nelson and Jones the best as they joined the board.
In an interview after the meeting, Keeling was just grateful to serve in her 18 years on the board.
"So many people say that serving on the school board is a thankless job, and that's not the case," she said. "It is a tremendous life lived by what you give. Your life is by what you give, and just having the opportunity to serve is all the recognition I want tonight. The opportunity to give to your community in a way that makes the biggest impact on our community, and our democracy is a privilege."
Keeling wished the school district all the best in the future.
Once the two new members, Jones and Nelson, were sworn in, the board voted on their new officers.
Mercer was reelected as board president. District 4 Trustee Mandy Lingle was voted to be the board's vice president after serving as board secretary, and District 6 Trustee Margaret Pruett was voted secretary after serving as vice president.