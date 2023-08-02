The Victoria Independent School District held its annual convocation ceremony Wednesday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center, celebrating its staff heading into the new academic year.
With classes starting next week, the event was highlighted by music, award presentations and words of appreciation for teachers and staff to drive up excitement for the school year.
Around 1,100 educators and staffers filled the auditorium in two separate ceremonies featuring each high school band and addresses from administrators like Superintendent Quintin Shepherd, Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer and school board chair Mike Mercer.
Meyer said he and others always look forward to the event and see it as an opportunity to acknowledge the important work done by district staff.
“This is one of our most fun days of the year,” Meyer said. “It's a big group to get together, so it's hard to do that often, and so when we do, it's so nice to see everybody.”
The East High School Marching Band began the morning event with its usual rah-rah tunes to hype up teachers, custodians, bus drivers and others from around half of the district’s schools. More music followed, as a band of district staff, featuring the superintendent on keyboard, played tunes like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” and the "Friends" theme “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts.
Early in the ceremony, the district honored its 2023 teacher of the year, Melisa Crable. Crable teaches fifth grade at O’Connor ACE Elementary.
The event also served as a way for educators to centralize a single focus and carry it out in the new school year.
“It's important to have that once a year where we all come together, we see each other, we all hear the same message,” Meyer said. “We all have the same theme and we can all be focused in the same direction as we move forward for our kids.”
For some newer staff, the event was a show of good-faith appreciation from the district and administrators.
“It definitely makes everybody feel appreciated,” said Loreal Saenz, a sixth grade math teacher at STEM Middle School. “Like it's not just a job and like we're actually a family here.”
Saenz is entering her first year teaching full-time, serving as a substitute teacher prior to this academic year. Saenz is a product of the district’s BRIDGE program, a pathway for district employees to secure the job as full-time educators. She said convocation also was a reminder of the ways the district’s employees support each other in the pursuit of common goals.
“We all look toward each other for stuff,” Saenz said. “There's a lot of veteran teachers who will come by and help us new ones, and it’s good to (connect) with them here.”
Teachers from each school sat together and donned the same color to reflect their campus. District maintenance workers, custodial staff and others cheered in response to various shout-outs from administrators like Shepherd, Meyer and Mercer.
The event also served as an opportunity to introduce new trustees, as Mercer acknowledged BJ Nelson, Rick Jones and the newly appointed Bridgette Sutton Marshall. Marshall, a professor at Victoria College, received notable applause from teachers in attendance when introduced.
The Deputy Superintendent said he believes it’s important for the district to do its best to make its workers feel appreciated with events like this. He said convocation is a personal favorite event of his, serving as a reunion as the grind of the school year approaches.
“Everybody's excited and gearing up for the new year,” Meyer said. “It's like coming back home.”