The Texas Education Agency released the results of last spring’s State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness tests on Wednesday for grades 3-8, and while statewide scores showed improvement, locally, results varied.
Victoria schools found themselves below state averages in most STAAR categories, which include reading and math, and also include science and social studies at select grade levels.
STAAR is the state’s testing program and is based on state curriculum standards in core subjects including reading, mathematics, science and social studies. Each year, results are released in August to give a sense of educational trends broken down by subject and grade level between districts and campuses.
Although Victoria came under par in many categories, in many ways district administrators see the results mirroring statewide trends.
Tammy Sestak, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and accountability, said when you look at changes in this year’s results and compare them to last year, you will see very similar trends for the district as you do the state.
”Overall, in most grade levels and content areas the change in performance for the district mirrors the change in performance for the state,” Sestak said. “We will continue to work toward narrowing the gaps that exist between our performance and the state averages.”
One major category that jumped out to Sestak was the district and state’s performance at the “master’s” level, which is the best category a student can achieve. She said administration noticed a drop in this category both in Victoria schools and statewide when comparing to results from the year prior.
Two major places in which Victoria saw less than stellar performances were in seventh and eighth grade reading and math compared to state averages.
On average, 23% of seventh graders and 18% of eighth graders in Texas did not meet a threshold that the state deems as likely “to succeed in the next grade or course without significant, ongoing academic intervention” in reading. For these grade levels at Victoria, these figures jump up to 39% and 35% for 2023.
In math, 39% of Texas seventh graders and 26% of eighth graders did not meet the state benchmark. In Victoria, these STAAR categories came in at 64% and 43%, though both scores improved significantly from the year prior.
”We see data as a useful tool to help us plan our next steps,” Sestak said. “For this year, district-wide areas of focus include student attendance, the transition of students from elementary school to middle school, math and writing.”
Although many Victoria categories came in below state average, a significant amount improved notably from the year prior.
2022 STAAR results showed 58% of sixth graders in Victoria performed at satisfactory levels in reading. For 2023, this number was to 63%. Similar results were seen in math for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders in Victoria schools.
One major factor in STAAR results is the economic setting in which districts are located, Sestak said.
”Throughout the state, campuses who have a high percentage of students identified as economically disadvantaged typically perform lower than campuses that have a lower percentage,” Sestak said. “We see strong evidence of this pattern within our spring 2023 scores and similar patterns when we compare our data with districts that have similar demographics to Victoria ISD.”
Though at first glance it may look as though Victoria’s scores reflect poorly on the district, Sestak and staff believe a more nuanced look at the 2023 STAAR results will show a much more accurate depiction of what the district did well and what the district needs to focus on.
”Within our data, we have reason to celebrate and reason to reflect,” Sestak said. “By being all in, all year, all together, we will ensure all students experience success.”