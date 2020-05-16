Investigation leads to illegal drug seizure

Victoria County sheriff’s officials seized illegal drugs including marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy and THC products.

 By Jon Wilcox | jwilcox@vicad.com

A Victoria County sheriff’s investigation resulted in six arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs, officials said Saturday.

The sheriff’s office special crimes unit arrested Wednesday six people and seized various drugs during the execution of a search warrant in the 200 block of Westwood Street and several traffic stops, according to a news release.

At least 120 grams of methamphetamine, 160 grams ecstasy, 27.5 ounces of marijuana and 2,000 grams of products containing THC, marijuana’s primary illegal active ingredient, were seized.

Investigation leads to six arrested on drug and other charges

Clockwise from top left: Marvin Travis Denison, 51, Jacob Galeana, 23, Kenny Colder Hamman, 21, Joe Anthony Rodriguez III, 29, Jonathon Mesa, 36, and Willard Dee Mathis, 28.
