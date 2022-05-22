Mellow rock music from decades ago greets customers as they walk to the door of Charlene Mitchell’s gift shop on the corner of Church and South William streets.
A historic preservation plaque designating the home as the Herman Fischer House, built in 1901, rests just above the doorbell. A note asks visitors to ring. Moments later, the door opens, and they are greeted by a burst of color, sweet smells and friendliness — as if Mitchell has been gladly preparing for their visit.
“Oh my gosh,” she says breathlessly with a pretty smile, “How are you?”
She steps back to allow the visitors to come in and remarks in a self-deprecating manner about the crowded state of her store, Charlene's Gifts, and the irregularity of her day.
“I meant to fix this up a little,” she says, grabbing a few items and straightening them out quickly.
Then, as if she knew her customer for years, she says, “You should have told me you were coming, I would have made lunch.”
If they pay attention to their surroundings inside her colorfully chaotic shop, visitors can sense a bit of history. And if they ask, Mitchell will share the story.
Mitchell’s story flows from streams of the Alaskan gold rush to a time when, as a small child in Beeville, she made clay models with Lincoln Borglum, the finisher of Mount Rushmore, with his son, “little Jimmy Borglum.”
While operating her business from this historic home on Victoria’s Original Townsite Historic District, Mitchell is herself an interesting character in the story of South Texas history.
To trace Mitchell's story, you have to go back to the wilds of the Alaskan interior during the gold rush in the early 1900s. Her grandfather, Earl Bruce Hunt, panned for gold in the Iditarod with his brother Franklin Hunt.
The two traveled to Alaska from their home in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and hit it rich. Hunt found gold in Alaska, and he found a wife, Lucille, the daughter of one of the Iditarod’s most illustrious early settlers, Charles E. Taylor.
Franklin Hunt moved to Beeville from Alaska before his brother and opened the first Ford dealership there, The Hunt Auto Group.
After convincing Lucille to leave her home in Alaska, Earl Bruce Hunt followed his brother to Texas and purchased that Ford dealership from him.
It wasn’t long before he sold the 20 millionth Ford in the United States.
He and Lucille soon welcomed a son, Charles, Mitchell’s father.
When Charles finished high school in Beeville, he joined the Marine Corps and ended up in southern California, where he met Mitchell's mother, Jeane Mulholland. They married in 1953.
Mulholland was a jane-of-all-trades back then, working as a reporter for a newspaper in San Francisco and, at one point, co-owning a radio station, Mitchell said.
But, after their marriage, the couple moved back to Beeville, and Mulholland found her niche as a mosaic artist. She soon befriended and was collaborating with Lincoln Borglum, possibly Beeville’s most famous resident.
Borglum’s father, the sculptor Gutzon Borglum, designed the four presidential faces on Mount Rushmore. When the senior Borglum died before the sculptures were complete, Lincoln Borglum finished the job and became famous in the process.
But, before Borglum went to South Dakota to finish the mountain, he produced artwork with Mitchell's mother, Mitchell said.
The two collaborated on a mosaic with a sculpture of Saint David for St. David’s Episcopal Church in San Antonio. A little-known jeweler working out of his garage studio named James Avery made a bronze cross, which St. David held in his sculpted hand, Mitchell said.
Seven years ago, when St. David’s Episcopal remodeled their church, the sculpture and mosaic were destroyed because it could not be saved, a church official said.
Mitchell benefited from her mother’s friendship with Borglum.
“Lincoln and mother would set me, my brother and little Jimmy Borglum, his son, down and have us sculpt clay,” Mitchell said, as if sculpting with the Borglums wasn’t as amazing as, say, painting with Pablo Picasso.
By now, Mitchell’s hypothetical customer may becoming skeptical of her yarn, so they are led into other rooms where photos and paintings give remarkable and beautiful proof to her story.
“Oh yes,” Mitchell adds, “When Lincoln died, his personal belongings were sent to my mother. My daughter still has many of them, including a Steuben Glass head of Washington made from one of the clay models for Mount Rushmore.”
Mitchell jokes about how her friends will call her every time a history program about Mount Rushmore is going to be on television, saying, “Charlene, you really need to watch this, it’s about Mount Rushmore.”
She laughs and says, “I can never find the program. I don’t even know how to work these smart televisions.”
It’s good to have flaws and little shortcomings, Mitchell says. Though, at this point, the customer wonders what hers could possibly be.
“When all else fails,” she says, “show mercy. Forgive. God gives us credit, so we have to give others credit. My job is to be a shining light. The best way to give is to have this gift shop. I always do the right thing for every customer.”
