Michelle Myers, Victoria’s first sports tourism manager, is well aware of the amount of people who will travel for sporting events.

The Refugio native, who said she had to “bleed orange and black” growing up, attended the monumental playoff football game between Refugio and Shiner high schools at Memorial Stadium in December that saw thousands of fans flock from out of town to fill the stands.

“All of our side was packed,” Myers said. “All of Shiner’s side was packed. The extra bleachers were packed. All the berm grass was packed.”

According to previous reporting, 7,232 tickets were sold and an unreported number of people attended with sports passes from the schools. Shiner and Refugio each have populations of just 2,192 and 2,806, respectively, and the rest of the stands were filled out by people from Victoria and communities like Corpus Christi, Ingleside, Cuero, Hallettsville and Vanderbilt.

Victoria is trying to promote itself as a sports destination, and Myers job is to make the city stand out to event organizers.

As sports tourism manager, Myers’ has to brand Victoria as a city that welcomes sports tourism, she said. Events like December’s playoff football game and the recent Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Winter Games showed people will come to Victoria for sports, Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne said in earlier reports.

“My goal is to make sure Victoria is always front and center when tournament directors are looking for a place to host their next event,” Myers said in a news release. “For that to happen, the city of Victoria brand needs to be at the top of their minds.”

Myers, whose hiring was announced on March 29, said her first priority will be to identify the facilities, accommodations and equipment the city already has.

“My plan is to be very intentional with seeking out organizations that we currently have facilities in place for and are a good fit for initially,” she said.

As the role of sports tourism manager itself is new, Myers is still defining where duties related to the office lie, she said.

“Once I have my arms around that, then I can say, ‘OK, now we can add this. We have available dates, so let’s seek this out, let’s seek these things out.’”

There are major events in the pipeline but nothing is set in stone yet, she said. Because of that she declined to comment until those events are guaranteed.

Attracting people to the city is about more than just the sporting facilities we have, Myers said.

“It’s about the local hospitality, too,” she said. “We have to make sure that we are an inviting community and that people want to come. We want them to know that they’re wanted to be here.”

In January, amateur athletes descended upon Victoria to participate in the TAAF Winter Games. Athletes traveled from cities like San Antonio, Houston and New Orleans to compete. One — Jon Cross — even traveled all the way from Norwalk, Ohio, to participate in Riverside Park’s disc golf tournament.

While the athletes were in Victoria to compete, they did more than that, and gave a jolt to the local economy by generating sales tax, Etienne said.

“When individuals come to Victoria, they stay in our hotels,” he said. “They eat in our restaurants. That generates sales tax.”

When the city generates more sales tax, that means it has more money in its coffers to spend on city improvements, Etienne said. That includes fixing city streets, sidewalks and gutters, as well as implementing city master plans such as the parks master plan, the drainage master plan and the downtown master plan.

There are several factors that lead the city to believe Victoria could be a sports destination moving forward, Etienne said after the TAAF Winter Games.

The weather in Victoria is ideal for sports and other outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting and kayaking. There are few cold months that would prevent events from taking place outdoors.

Victoria also is between three major cities, making it a central location between Houston, San Antonio and Corpus Christi.

The city has amenities like hotels and restaurants that support sports tourism, as well as a regional airport that can promote quick travel to the city.

“We believe there’s no reason why Victoria should not be known as the sports and outdoors destination for South Texas,” Etienne said.