A "life-saving" award recognizing a sheriff's sergeant for performing CPR on a collapsed convenience store customer did not get the story right, a cashier who was there said.
For one, the customer never regained consciousness and died days later, cashier Selena Sierra, 26, of Victoria said.
On Friday, Sierra said the Kenneth A. Rosenquest Regional Public Protection Award given to Sgt. Steven Nelson by the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission in August omitted key details and failed to recognize that it was in fact her who had performed the bulk of the life saving measures.
She said she was hurt by the award's failure to mention her.
Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said Monday he did not dispute Sierra's account, but said her story had no bearing on the award, which is only for peace officers. Marr did not respond to questions about differences in Sierra's and Nelson's version of the events, which differed on some details.
The man died four days later in the hospital although the award that Nelson, 35, of Cuero, won was given for saving the man's life. Sierra had been talking with the man's family and learned he had suffered a massive heart attack and seizure.
She performed life-saving CPR for about four minutes on the man prior to Nelson's arrival. Nelson said he had performed CPR for about five minutes, but Sierra disputed that claim, saying Nelson had for only about one minute.
Nelson, a patrol shift supervisor at the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, was awarded because his "rescue efforts saved the citizen’s life."
"The citizen was later transported to DeTar Navarro and made a full recovery. Sgt. Nelson’s quick response and rescue efforts saved the citizen’s life," according to a Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission spokesperson.
But Sierra said the man never came to — was never responsive in all the time she and Nelson worked to save his life.
Additionally, Nelson previously said the man had moaned after he had performed CPR on him. But Sierra said that was false and that the man never made a sound.
Marr and Chief Deputy Will Franklin do not dispute Sierra's claims, but said that, regardless, Nelson revived the man so that he could be taken to a hospital. They said EMS would not have transported the man to a hospital without signs of life.
Nelson said on Sept. 1 that his corporal checked on the man's status at the hospital the day after the incident and was informed the man's condition had been upgraded from critical to stable.
Sierra said the man's family told her his condition never improved.
The man came into the store to buy beer, Sierra said. She spoke with him briefly before he walked back to the coolers. Sierra then heard a loud thump when the man collapsed. She performed CPR while another employee called for help.
"So, I went to check on him and he was on the ground, turning blue," Sierra said. "My instinct was to make sure he wasn't choking. He was bleeding from the fall and turning purple. He was dying on the floor. I performed CPR. I was getting winded. Then the officer came. I never left his side."
Franklin said the award Nelson received is designated for peace officers and so Sierra could not be included in the accolade. This doesn't mean she didn't help, he said.
"The award annually recognizes a peace officer or officers who performed an act of heroism above and beyond their call of duty within GCRPC’s past fiscal year," the regional planning commission said in an email Wednesday.
Sierra said the man was from Yorktown and was 56 years old, but did not otherwise reveal his identity.
She received CPR training through the Job Corps about 10 years ago while training to be a medical assistant.
In a statement given Wednesday, the planning commission said, "On that day Sgt. Nelson responded to a 9-1-1 call from a convenience store at 5906 N. Navarro St. Sgt. Nelson arrived first on site and was confronted with an unresponsive citizen, bluish color to the skin. Sgt. Nelson quickly administered first aid and resuscitated the citizen prior to the arrival of VPD or EMS. The citizen was later transported to DeTar Navarro and made a full recovery. Sgt. Nelson’s quick response and rescue efforts saved the citizen’s life."
In explaining the contradiction, a planning commission spokesman said Monday, "The initial statement we received with Sergeant Nelson's nomination said he was able to bring the male subject back and EMS was able to transport him to DeTar, which led us to believe that the man's life was saved."
The planning commission, the spokesman said, was never informed of the man's death.
"There's going to be different ways of seeing things in every story," Marr said. "I just don't want to see this man's death turn into a he-said-she said thing."
Nelson could not be reached for comment.