Education
First-day jitters

Victoria students embark on another academic year

Victor Coronado and his wife Mariana Coronado walk their son Santos Valentin Coronado, 4, towards Hopkins Elementary to start the first day of school on Wednesday morning in Victoria.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Gaggles of families approached the entrance of Hopkins Elementary School on Wednesday morning with jittery children eagerly awaiting the sound of the academic year's first bell.  

Many parents snapped photos of enthusiastic children to mark their first-ever day of school for the start of the 2023-24 academic year. Older elementary students neared the entrance with far less excitement, as the morning signified the end of summer vacation. 

Computer lab teacher Jalea Garcia walks a gaggle of student across the street to start the start day of school on Wednesday morning at Shields Elementary School.

For the newbies embarking on a whole new world, the first day brings just as much nervous energy as it does excitement. But much of that agitation can be remedied by arriving with the coolest gear and supplies as possible.

"I've got my dinosaur backpack," said a thrilled 4-year-old Santos Valentin Coronado. 

He arrived to school Wednesday morning with his parents, Victor and Mariana, who had their hands full with school supplies.

Parents and guardians walk their kids toward Hopkins Elementary during the first day of school on Wednesday in Victoria.

Just as his T-shirt read, Santos Valentin began his first day of pre-kindergarten Wednesday morning. As important as it is to have the coolest bag possible on the first day, he will tell you the bag's contents are just as important.

"I have some good snacks, I've got a good fruit and sandwich," Santos Valentin said, adding that he wasn't nervous for his first day, he was ready. 

One of the eager-student's classmates, Alaia Berrios, felt just as much excitement. Alaia was also headed into pre-K at Hopkins and, like Santos Valentin, she was very preoccupied with her backpack, but for other reasons. 

Drake Frankson walks Kaiden Grimaldo, 9, towards Shields Elementary School during the first day of school on Wednesday in Victoria.

"There's lots of things in my backpack, so it's heavy," Alaia said. The new student was joined by her older sister, Shayla, who is entering third grade at Hopkins. Shayla said this first day was especially exciting, as she now gets to go to school everyday with her little sister.

Throughout town, similar scenes played out at Victoria Independent School District campuses, as all schools — pre-kindergarten through grade 12 — started school Wednesday morning. Over 13,000 Victoria County students — some excited, others mourning the end of summer — were escorted across streets by crossing guards before meeting the teachers who will be their educators until May 23, 2024.

Parents and guardians walk their kids to Shields Elementary School to start the first day of school on Wednesday in Victoria.

Clusters of cars inched along Bluebonnet Street outside Shields Elementary, dropping of droves of students, donned with Avengers, Barbie and Transformers-themed backpacks.

At Shields, Drake Frankson dropped off his stepson, Kaiden Grimaldo, 9, who started his first day of fourth grade on Wednesday.

"It's a new school for him, so he's very nervous," Frankson said. 

Parents and guardians walk their kids to Shields Elementary School to start the first day of school on Wednesday in Victoria.

Wednesday was bittersweet for countless parents like Frankson as they said goodbye to their children for the day — many for the first time. The morning scenes featured parents looking longingly as their kids crossed the threshold of school entrances and a few scenes parents explaining to their children that they would have to leave them. 

Still, it was largely a day of promise and positive spirit as VISD kicked off another academic campaign.

"It'll be a really good year I think," Alaia Berrios said.

Patrick Sloan-Turner is the Victoria Advocate's Education Reporter. Contact him at 361-580-6519 or by email at pturner@vicad.comFollow him on Twitter at @PatSloanTurner.

